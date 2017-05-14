Clothes swap aids charity

Friends of St Aidan’s welcomed over 150 people to the School’s Constance Green Hall in Harrogate recently to take part in a giant clothes swap in aid of charity. The evening, which raised over £4,000 to benefit The Save The Children Syria Appeal and Friends of St Aidan’s, kicked off in style with a drinks reception courtesy of Harrogate-based Law Firm LCF Barber Titley’s, accompanied by a carefully choreographed Latin & Ballroom dance showcase from White Diamond Entertainment.

The Clothes Swap was sponsored by Cars On Demand and involved a hectic hour of guests swapping garments, shoes and accessories.

Guests then enjoyed a catwalk fashion show, sponsored by Fensham Howes, which included three St Aidan’s teachers and three school mums.

Pictured are Sixth Formers showcasing Prom Wear at Snooty Frox on the St Aidan’s catwalk.

Images courtesy of PURE Agency