Classic cars and bikes back on show

The first May Bank holiday saw more than 2,000 visitors welcomed through the gates of Britain’s famous Garden Racecourse, to attend the Ripon Classic Car and Bike Show.

Now plans have come to fruition for its return, which takes place on August Bank holiday weekend, on Sunday August 28.

This show is always well received by visitors and car enthusiasts alike.

The day out offers another opportunity for visitors to get up close to more than 500 vintage vehicles all presented in Ripon’s award-winning surroundings.

There will be plenty of classic cars, motorcycles, vans, 4x4s and ex-military vehicles, trade stands and lots of club displays.

Owners of classic MGs, Triumph Stags, Austin Seven’s and Land Rovers will be proudly presenting their treasured automobiles for visitors to enjoy.

Once again there will be the popular motor awards, a large auto jumble for anyone searching for a bargain or a rare discontinued part, and an arena with commentaries throughout the day.

Organiser of these well loved and supported shows, Mark Woodward is excited to be back at Ripon and said: “It’s a fun packed summer day out that will fire-up the engines of even the most impassioned classic car connoisseur.”