Choir to sing for unity of a nation in face of adversity

Lyrics from some of the best-known rock songs will provide inspiration to more than 300 Harrogate singers as they prepare for two concerts in the heart of Leeds.

Under the title One Vision, musicians from Rock Up and Sing! will be spreading a message of unity following a tumultuous period in UK history.

The two concerts take place at Leeds Town Hall on Saturday and Sunday, July 15 and 16. The programme features songs made famous by acts including Queen, David Bowie, Meatloaf and more – and the choir members have found the lyrics especially moving in rehearsals over recent weeks.

Choir director Rhiannon Gayle said: “Following the awful terror attacks in the UK, the dreadful fire at Grenfell Tower, and the divisions in politics over the last year, the songs have taken on even more meaning for us.

“We hope the audiences for the concerts will take away that message of positivity and strength.”

Tickets are £14 for adults or £7 for under 16s and are available from Leeds Town Hall box office – call 0113 224 3801 or visit www.leeds.gov.uk/townhall. More details at www.rockupandsing.com