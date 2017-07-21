Cheap entry to Harrogate's historic Turkish Baths

Harrogate’s award-winning Turkish Baths is marking its 120th anniversary with special discounted admission for customers who wish to be transported back in time for a relaxation experience of a lifetime.

Running until this Thursday, July 27 residents who have a HG postcode will be able to enjoy the delights of the Turkish Baths for a reduced price of £12 per person.

Harrogate's Turkish Baths now.

Whilst Turkish Baths were common in Victorian times, today only seven remain which date back to the 19th century.

Three of the seven, including the one in Harrogate, are in England, but none of them are as historically complete as Harrogate’s Turkish Baths with its Moorish design, great Islamic arches and screens, walls of vibrant glazed brickwork - which help retain the heat, elaborate painted ceilings and terrazzo floors.

Harrogate's Turkish Baths were officially opened on July 23, 1897 and formed part of the Royal Baths - the most advanced centre for hydrotherapy in the world at the time.

Visitors to the Royal Baths were able to experience a myriad of water-based treatments including a medicinal waters’ dispensary, hydrotherapy departments, mud baths and steam rooms.

During the Victorian era, wealthy visitors flocked to Harrogate to ‘take the waters’ and the baths were popular with members of Royal families from around the world and a particular favourite of Queen Victoria’s granddaughters.

Last year, the Turkish Baths underwent a major refurbishment which included a newly decorated reception area and health spa, improvements to the changing rooms including the laying of new wooden parquet flooring complementing the velvet curtained wooden cubicles and a new steam room featuring atmospheric mood lighting to enhance the relaxing and revitalising experience

The Turkish Baths also offers the opportunity for visitors to learn more about its 120 year history on a revealing guided tour led by a local historian.

The tours, which take place every Wednesday at 9am, last approximately 50 minutes, and cost £3.75 per person. To book your place on the tour contact the Turkish Baths on 01423 556746.

Chris Mason, Manager of the Turkish Baths said: “Harrogate’s Turkish Baths has increased in popularity over the last 120 years. Each year, over 55,000 people visit us to enjoy a unique journey of heating, cooling and cleansing treatments designed to detox, stimulate circulation and energise the body.

“To celebrate this significant birthday, we are offering local people the opportunity to take advantage of reduced admission price. So, if you are a regular visitor or fancy experiencing the wonders of the Turkish Baths for the first time, we look forward to seeing you.”

To book your special birthday visit contact the Turkish Baths Reservations team on 01423 556746 and quote ‘£12 birthday treat’.

Please note bookings cannot be taken online for the discounted rate. Further information on the Turkish Baths can be found at www.turkishbathsharrogate.co.uk