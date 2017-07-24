Celebration of pupil achievement marked at special night event

It was a night of celebration, as Tadcaster Grammar School recognised the outstanding achievements of its young people.

Students were presented with numerous certificates and shields at the Whole School Celebration Evening, a time to reflect on a successful academic year and recognise hard work, progress and effort.

Headteacher Martyn Sibley welcomed members of staff, governors, students and their proud families. He expressed his sincere thanks to all students for making the occasion so enjoyable and extended every good wish for their future success.

Throughout the evening students were recognised for Academic Achievement, Academic Progress and Effort, with special House Leader Awards going to Frances Melka (Calcaria), Charlotte Bramley and Lucy Wilkinson (Dawson), Lucas Wing (Fairfax), Elliot Coombes (Oglethorpe), Charlotte Jones (Toulston) and Adam Sunter (Wharfe).

There was a presentation of Special Awards as follows:

Citizenship Award—Lucas Wing; Drama Prize - Jessica Hutchinson; Excellence in English - Sophie Shooter; Industry in Mathematics Award - Harry Adkins-Pennington; Outstanding Contribution to MFL (French) - Lucy Green; Outstanding Contribution to MFL (German) - Robert Thornton; Outstanding Progress in Geography - Will Proctor; Outstanding Progress in History - Lucy Green; Outstanding Progress in RE - Ali Denaro; The Andrew Weeks Prize for Contribution to KS3 Music - Jake Shaw; The FTC Award - Lucy Green; The Kirby Shield for Science - Sophie Shooter; The Physical Education Victor Ludorum Shield - Samuel Little; The Physical Education Victrix Ludorum Shield - Stephanie Dobbie; The Special Award for Computer Science - Jack Darlison.

A school spokesman said: “Entertainment was provided by talented students Reuben Hillyard and Alannah Shaw, both on piano, Isobel Hartley on guitar and the Chamber Choir raised the roof with their musical interlude.

“Thanks go to Head Students Madeleine McLure and Penny Meek who gave the vote of thanks to close the evening and all students’ families who supported this wonderful occasion.”