CCTV stills released after use of fake twenty pound notes in Ripon

Officers have released CCTV images of three people following the use of counterfeit notes in Ripon.

The fake twenty pound notes were used on Wednesday, April 19 at Sainsbury’s on the Market Place.

North Yorkshire Police.

Police have issued pictures of two men and a woman they would like to speak to about the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask to speak to Harley Wilkinson, or email Harley.Wilkinson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Quote reference 12170066643 when providing any information.