CCTV images released after theft of slimming tablets

CCTV pictures have been released after £400 worth of items including slimming tablets were stolen from two stores in Ripon.

North Yorkshire Police has issued the images of two men they would like to speak to in relation to the theft of a number of items from Superdrug and Boots.

The second man police want to speak to.

A spokesman said: "The two men were seen entering Superdrug and then Boots in the Market Place at around 10.40am on Wednesday, May 3. Items totalling £400 were taken, including a number of packets of slimming tablets."

Anyone who recognises the men, or who has any information to assist the investigation is asked to contact PC Helen Barrett on 101. Alternatively you can email helen.barrett@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Quote reference 12170075530.