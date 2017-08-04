Catch of the year for Wetherby 10k

The Wetherby Whaler has renewed its sponsorship of the Wetherby 10K for the tenth year running.

The fish and chip chain, which was first established in Wetherby and has its head offices in the town, has committed to sponsoring the Wetherby 10K race, which is due to take place on Sunday September 3.

Coordinated by the Wetherby Runner Athletics Club, the Wetherby 10K is a firm favourite with more than 1,000 runners from across Yorkshire and beyond. It is billed as a great day out for fun runners or competitive runners training for The Yorkshire Marathon and the Great North Run.

This year, there will also be a family fun run, The Wetherby Mini Marathon, which is just 1.6 miles long and suitable for children aged five and above.

The fish and chip chain, which also has restaurants and takeaways in York, Wakefield, Guiseley and Pudsey, has provided vouchers to be presented to the winning men’s and women’s teams. In addition, it is offering runners a special 20 percent discount when they produce their runner’s number at its Wetherby takeaway.

Janine Murphy, Director at Wetherby Whaler, said: “We’re pleased to have been able to sponsor the Wetherby 10K for a record tenth year.

“It’s a fantastic event for families and athletes, and always brings lots of people into the town, which raises Wetherby’s profile.

“Many people who take part in the 10K are doing so for charity, and some spend weeks and months training, so they deserve a treat and we’re only too happy to offer them a discount. I’m sure our fish and chips will go down a storm after everyone has worked up an appetite on the run!”

Rob Gray, Race Director and President Wetherby Runners Athletic Club, said: “We’re grateful to have the support of the Wetherby Whaler for the past decade. It’s great to have the backing of a local business with firm roots in the local community, and I couldn’t think of a better way to reward yourself after a run than the Whaler’s famous and delicious fish and chips.”