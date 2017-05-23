Calling all Ripon Scouts past and present

This year sees the 75th Anniversary for 6th Ripon Scout Group, who are looking for as many previous members as possible to join them and celebrate this important date.

The group will be holding an Anniversary Camp and Bonfire on Saturday 24 June on the outskirts of Ripon where there will be a wealth of exciting activities.

These will include a climbing wall, circus skills, archery and grass sledging, and a camp bonfire and sing song to round off the event.

David Day, 6th Ripon Group Scout leader, said: “There will have been literally thousands of individuals who have been members of 6th Ripon since its formation, and I would like to request as many of them as possible to join our party, enjoy the fun and re-live some of their fondest scouting memories.”

The Scout group was formed back in 1942, with the Cub Pack forming in 1945 and finally the Beaver Colony starting in 1986.

Originally formed as an Air Scout Group based from the Dean’s Stable block, there have been numerous homes for the group across the city, with its current home in Allhallowgate Methodist Church. Although no longer Air Scouts, the group adopted a sky blue necker many years ago in recognition of its proud heritage.

The group currently has over ninety members across Scout, Cub and Beaver sections and is served by a dedicated group of leaders and young leaders.

For more details contact Richard Baker, Chair of the 6th Ripon Executive on 07921 780631.