Call to stop graffiti blight to town centre

A spate of vandalism in Northallerton has spurred a local councillor to take action into his own hands.

Several incidents of graffiti have recently taken place including on signs welcoming people to the market town, the local skatepark and a busy underpass which connects the library and High Street.

Romanby and Broomfield County Councillor David Blades assembled an army of volunteers to clear the offensive and unsightly graffiti from the the skate park and busy underpass last year.

After successfully removing the graffiti, Coun Blades said he was “devastated” to discover that vandals had returned to target the sites for a second time at the start of the New Year.

Coun Blades said: “it’s extremely disappointing to be back cleaning the underpass. It is regularly used by people coming to and from the Library and High Street and this type of behaviour really lets the town down.

“The nature of the surface in the underpass means its possible for us to take the clean up into our own hands as having it done professionally can be a very costly exercise.

“The same cannot be said for the welcome signs where the graffiti may have to be removed professionally.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101.