Call to Harrogate's independents to back new campaign

Plans for a new guide to Harrogate’s best independent businesses have taken a step forward with the announcement of a launch event.

Indie Harrogate will be introduced with a Pitch Party at Major Tom’s Social on Wednesday, November 15 from 7pm to which all interested ndependents are invited.

The event is open to all and specifically the owners and managers of any independent businesses in the Harrogate area who want to know more about the innovative project.

Organiser Paul Rawlinson of Harrogate's Baltzersen’s cafe and Norse restaurant, who set up Indie Harrogate, said: “There has been growing interest in the project since we started making plans a few months ago.

“We’ve made a lot of progress and we’re now ready to share the details with the independent business community. Our initial discussions with local business owners suggest there’s plenty of support, so we’re keen to keep up momentum with this first event.”

Indie Harrogate is designed to give smaller businesses a platform to raise their profile and compete more effectively with chains, without the need for big budgets and marketing teams.

Paul is planning to create a strikingly-designed, engaging guide book highlighting the best of local independent businesses, with a supporting website.

The launch event will outline how businesses can get involved in the project and the timescale for delivering the finished guide.

Design agency Oslo has developed the stylish branding and layout for the guide, while Harrogate-based company The Content Market will work with businesses and individuals to create engaging profiles and features to fill its pages. Once completed, it will be produced by local company Platinum Print.

Research shows that locally-owned, independent businesses contribute more to the local economy than branches of larger chain companies, often using local suppliers and working with other independent businesses. Indie Harrogate will showcase those independent cafés, restaurants and shops that offer quality products and service, helping readers to find hidden gems.

“We’re really fortunate in Harrogate that we have some fantastic independent businesses doing brilliant work,” said Paul, who owns Baltzersen’s.

“Indie Harrogate aims to bring them together to give them a more powerful collective voice. It will also help locals and visitors to find the best independent businesses and make the choice to support a great local company.”