Businessman to set out on icy solo trek

Knaresborough businessman Robert Kaiser is set for an extremely cold challenge for a charity that supports injured servicemen.

The owner of PPSS Group, who lives in Ripon, will set off from Greenland on February 26 on his own solo and unsupported Winter Greenland Expedition.

Robert is about to face 102 miles of snow on ice, with temperatures down to -40 degrees Celsius or -40F in the wind. He expects to pull a sledge filled with food, tent and technical gear weighing around 100lbs and carry 30lbs of emergency clothing and equipment at all times during their journey.

Robert stressed that this is not an organised event with a massive support crew, but a fully self-sufficient expedition when he is expect to be on his feet for several days.

He said: “This is another great personal challenge I have set myself and it offers me the brilliant opportunity to raise money for a charity close to my heart”.

He wishes to raise money for The Pilgrim Bandits, a specialised charity established by a small group of like-minded Special Forces veterans in 2007 using their unique training and experience to help and inspire wounded soldiers to live life to the full.

Pilgrim Bandits know that adversity, challenges and obstacles serve to strengthen the human spirit and get those injured men and women to believe in a life worth living again.

“They inspire children and young people by working with schools and care centres and fund research to push scientific and engineering advances into prosthetic limbs,” added Robert.

Sponsors can be made at Robert’s Just Giving page at: https://www.justgiving.com/Robert-Kaiser-4/