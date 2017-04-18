Yorkshire Business Market set to be “most successful yet”

A sold-out Yorkshire Business Market is now just days away and organisers are expecting it to be the most successful yet.

As well as more than 100 stalls showcasing some of the region’s leading businesses, Pavilions of Harrogate is set to welcome over 1,000 visitors on Monday.

A series of seminars and networking events will run throughout the day, and Leeds City Region LEP’s AD:Venture, the event’s latest partner, will be promoting its programme of support for new and growing businesses.

YBM chairman Mark Lancaster said: “Exhibition space has been in high demand this year and, along with a record number of advance visitor registrations, this points to our most successful event yet.

“Stand space is now completely sold out for exhibitors, and businesses across the region are busy working on making their stands interesting and engaging. Anyone who wants to be part of YBM this year can still register on our website to join us as a visitor on the day – and of course, attendance is free.”

Meanwhile, Harrogate District Chamber is offering a year’s free membership worth up to £300 to the lucky winner of a free prize draw.

Chamber chief executive Sandra Doherty said: “This has been a year of change for the chamber, including a change in management.

“We have many fantastic businesses who have been members for years, as well as some very interesting and inspiring new businesses joining us. However, we’re aware that there are many business-owners and managers who have perhaps never considered joining the chamber or never got around to it.

“We hope the potential of a year’s free membership will be appealing to businesses of all sizes and across all sectors.”

This year’s event takes place at Pavilions of Harrogate on Monday, April 24 from 10am to 4pm.

Some places are still available for the FSB Breakfast, which starts at 7.30am. Pre-booking is essential, either via the YBM website or direct with FSB North Yorkshire.

For details of all the seminars, or to register to attend YBM as a visitor, go to www.yorkshirebusinessmarket.org