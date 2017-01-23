Yorkshire Bank announces closure of Ripon branch

Yorkshire Bank has announced that its Ripon branch will close on June 6, with a further 17 closures scheduled across the county in 2017.

It is anticipated that 200 jobs will be lost as a result of the closures.

Yorkshire Bank said in a statement that the number of customers using their bank for day-to-day transactions across the industry has fallen by a third since 2011 in the UK.

A decline in branch usage and an increase in digital engagement has seen a shift and a move towards accessing day-to-day banking services remotely - on the move and outside of normal business hours.

Gavin Opperman, Customer Banking Director at Yorkshire Bank, said: “While the decision to close any branch is never an easy one, it is important that we, in line with other banks operating in the UK market, continue to respond to changes in the way customers want to bank with us.

“The changes announced continue our journey towards a model that combines an enhanced digital platform with a right sized branch network; allowing customers to interact with us through a wide range of channels – mobile, online, telephone, in-branch – whenever and however they want.”