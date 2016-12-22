Winning Teams: Network Scientific

Our Winning Teams spotlight this week shines on Network Scientific, which was founded by Zara Jackson (front right) when she was still in her twenties.

Six years later, it employs five people in Harrogate, plus another two at its new office in Welwyn Garden City, which will open for business in January.

The company, which offers commercial services to laboratories and science-based businesses, effectively does all the things that scientists often don’t have the time to do, such as recruitment, sales, advertising.

“What makes my team special is their passion. They really do care, and at the end of each day we practically have to march them off site to make sure they go home!” says Ms Jackson.

“Recruitment has quite a bad reputation, but our company is ethical and honest and we really want to challenge people’s perceptions of the industry.

“We take on scientists and then train them in recruitment – rather than the other way round – and we invest heavily in their development.”

The company, which was named Best Small Company of the Year at this year’s Harrogate Advertiser Business Awards, will be launching two new websites in the new year, and there are plans to grow its international division, expanding into Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Ms Jackson says: “We’re recruiting again now, and we’re planning to take on at least another two people next year, so it’s very exciting times for us!”