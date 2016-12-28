WINNING TEAMS: GSPK Circuits

Our Winning Team this week comes from GSPK Circuits, which is one of the district’s leading technology manufacturers.

A major employer in Knaresborough for over 50 years, the company moved in October 2015 to a world-class facility at Boroughbridge, where it employs around 100 people.

Adjacent to the site, GSPK Circuits has bought an extra acre of land to accommodate future development of its printed circuit board manufacturing operations. But the company also has more immediate plans.

“Having achieved a Queen’s Award for Export in 2012, we want to build on that and get the Queen’s Award for Enterprise next year,” says managing director Steve Lloyd.

The company, which has satellite offices in southern England, the USA, Spain, Germany, Ireland and China, has won two major new contracts this year, and has initiated a company-wide team-building and training programme, based on Lean techniques.

“It includes everyone, from senior managers to the shop floor, and we’re already seeing some tangible results, both in terms of operational efficiency and team-building; the communication’s a lot better,” says Mr Lloyd.

“Open communication is what sets this team apart from others – and a willingness to succeed. Since the move it’s a lot tighter than it was, and we’re focusing on higher technology and much quicker delivery. It’s a whole new world!”