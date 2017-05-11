Wearable tech firm wins global deal

A Wetherby company has signed a deal to produce exclusive wearables that have the potential to save lives.

Kiroco Technology has inked a contract with Tap2Tag, a Bristol-based company which produces medical wearable technology designed to help first-responders gain instant access to critical medical information in an emergency.

Kiroco has designed and manufactured an exclusive NFC (near field communication) bracelet that Tap2Tag is now selling worldwide.

Tap2Tag’s Chris Ford said: “We approached Kiroco as whilst we offer silicone bracelets to our customers we were looking for a more elegant piece of jewellery that people would want to wear whether just out and about or at a formal event. Also, with Kiroco having the relevant patents we knew we were working with the right people.”

Kiroco’s Fiona Cartwright said “Working with Chris in the medical sector highlights the importance wearables can have in our lives and we are glad to be working together.”