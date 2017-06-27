Water scientist takes 10,000 bees to work

A Harrogate employer is doing its bit for conservation – by providing a home for 10,000 honey bees.

After Harrogate Water Brands green-lit the project, employee and bee expert Jo Feltrup installed her hive in the grounds of its bottling facility, where she works as a microbiologist.

“I mentioned to managing director James Cain that I was searching for a site for my bees and he said ‘no problem, bring them to work’.

“He provided the perfect location, in a quiet spot of greenery, surrounded by wild flowers and trees.

“Bees play a vital role in the environment but sadly populations are in decline all over the UK, so it is wonderful to find a brilliant site outside my own office,” said Ms Feltrup, an environmental conservation graduate who is studying for her masters degree at the University of York.

James Cain said: “We are delighted to welcome Jo’s bees to our site and to support the essential contribution beekeepers make to the natural environment. It’s terrific that the bees have arrived in time for Harrogate in Bloom, which we are supporting.”

Harrogate is competing for the Britain in Bloom Champion of Champions award. Judging takes place on August 1.