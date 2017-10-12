Water firm sponsors major movie launch

Harrogate Water has announced a partnership with 20th Century Fox to sponsor the launch of the new movie adaptation of Murder on the Orient Express, directed by and starring Sir Kenneth Branagh.

The film, to be premiered at the Royal Albert Hall on November 2, stars Penelope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Dame Judi Dench, Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer and Daisy Ridley.

As the official UK water partner, Harrogate Water is launching a nationwide promotion with a prize of a spa break for two in Harrogate. Tickets for the movie premiere are up for grabs in a separate social media promotion.

Nicky Cain of Harrogate Water said: “We have worked hard to establish Harrogate Spring as the leading premium bottled water and securing this partnership underscores the brand’s commercial attraction in a competitive international marketplace.”

The film is based on the novel of the same name by Agatha Christie, who was famously found staying at the Old Swan Hotel in Harrogate after having gone missing for 11 days in 1926, sparking a huge manhunt and a front-page story in the New York Times.

Vic Llewellyn, head of UK brand partnerships at 20th Century Fox, said: “With their iconic art-deco branding and quintessential British heritage, Harrogate Water perfectly complements Murder on the Orient Express and we are delighted to have them on board as an official partner to celebrate the release.”

Murder on the Orient Express will be on general release from November 3.