Two Queen’s Awards for district firms

Two companies in Harrogate are among nine from Yorksh-ire to have been awarded the Queen’s Award for Enterprise.

Bettys & Taylors of Harrogate was named for sustainable development, and BioClad for international trade.

Across the UK, 176 businesses were honoured in a list announced on the Queen’s birthday last week.

Established in 1965, the awards celebrate the achievements of the UK’s small and medium-sized businesses.

Bettys & Taylors was honoured for its transformative work with its global supply chain, which reaches more than one million farmers in 24 countries.

In Kenya alone the firm has worked with suppliers to install rainwater harvesting and filtration systems in 50 schools and community centres, bringing fresh water to 27,000 people.

Keith Writer, supply director at Bettys, said: “This award is a great honour and achievement that serves to inspire and drive us to do even more in developing a thriving sustainable future for all our tea and coffee growers.”

BioClad, which manufactures antimicrobial work surfaces for clients including McDonalds and Costa Coffee, has posted growth of 2,000 per cent since 2011, with global sales accounting for 25 per cent of its £10m turnover.

Founding director Lindsay McKenzie said: “This globally-recognised and highly-respected seal of approval is a powerful endorsement of our successful strategy in harness-ing the wealth of international trade opportunities while successfully delivering wide- ranging domestic commissions.”