Staff become bosses at town restaurant

One of Harrogate’s best-known restaurants has been bought by three long-serving employees.

Operations managers Andrew Buckley and Paul Waddington and head chef Robert Watson acquired Cattlemen’s Association – a fixture of the town’s dining scene for more than 30 years – from previous owners Damn Yankee Ltd.

Andrew said: “All our customers appreciate the fact that Cattlemen’s is one of the last few independent restaurants in Harrogate, at a time when the town centre is becoming saturated with the same old, familiar chains that can be found on high streets throughout the UK.

“When the opportunity came up to buy the restaurant, we knew it was a one-off opportunity that we didn’t want to miss, and we’re really looking forward to continuing the hard work that has made Cattlemen’s such a Harrogate institution for more than a quarter of a century.”

The trio were advised by Russell Burnett, of Harrogate law firm LCF Barber Titleys.