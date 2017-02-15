Self-storage site grows  with £1m investment

Building work has started on a £1m new self-storage centre in Harrogate.

McCarthy’s Storage World on Ripon Road is adding an additional facility behind the existing one, which opened in 2012.

The new building will offer an initial 9,000 sq ft of storage space, a growth of 50 per cent.

It is hoped the facility will be completed and ready to open in May, with three new jobs created.

Mike McCarthy, managing director of Leeds-based McCarthy’s Removals and Storage, said: “The current space has been operating at almost 100 per cent capacity for some time now.

“We’ve seen great demand from individuals, looking to clear space at home or seeking temporary storage while they move home, but we’ve also seen a dramatic increase in business customers.

“Self storage can be particularly useful for SMEs, providing very flexible workspace at affordable prices.

“If you have varying levels of stock, are an online business or are hesitant to commit to larger commercial premises, it can be the ideal solution. It’s also useful for businesses which need off-site space for archive storage.”

Trading since 1970, McCarthy’s is a family business primarily known for its private and commercial removals and storage services. Operating across Yorkshire, it also has storage facilities in Leeds and Wakefield. In addition, McCarthy’s offers a range of business services including document management, archive storage and confidential document shredding.