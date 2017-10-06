Rudding Park wins two awards in a day

Rudding Park has kicked off the autumn awards season by bagging two in one day.

The high-end Harrogate resort won Hotel of the Year in the Yorkshire Life Food and Drink Awards 2017 and on the very same day its contemporary fine dining restaurant, Horto, received Three Rosettes in the AA Hospitality Awards in London.

The AA Inspector said: “Chef Murray Wilson’s creative cooking, driven by garden produce, provides fantastic clarity and depth of flavour worthy of three rosettes.”

Mr Wilson said: “We strive for culinary excellence every day, so this recognition means a lot and is testament to the hard work from the chefs, the front of house team and Adrian Reeve, the kitchen gardener.”

The win places Horto within the top 10 per cent of restaurants in the AA Rosette Scheme.

Rudding Park’s managing director, Peter Banks, said: “It has been a phenomenally busy and successful year for Rudding Park, following the launch of our new spa in May, and to win two awards in one day is fantastic news.

“They mean a great deal to the whole Rudding Park team who work incredibly hard to exceed the expectations of every guest.”