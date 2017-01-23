Ripon Cathedral announces new business partner

Ripon Cathedral has announced Harrogate-based energy supplier CNG Ltd as a principal business partner.

The Ripon Cathedral Development Campaign is launching a new opportunity aimed at attracting local businesses and corporate partners in Yorkshire who want to support the Cathedral and the Dean of Ripon, the Very Rev John Dobson's development plans for a 21st Century cathedral, through 'Ripon Cathedral Renewed'.

Leaders of the development campaign said the benefits of a partnership are varied and aim to promote businesses connected with the Cathedral.

Membership can be tailored to suit the requirements of a company and includes complimentary tickets to special events - including the annual dinner held in the Cathedral in September, and the Dean’s banquet.

Company logos can be put on marketing material, and there is an opportunity for businesses to get involved by networking special events and a unique opportunity to receive a private tour of the Cathedral with clients or employees.

To find out more about how to support Ripon Cathedral, get in touch with the Ripon Cathedral Development Campaign team: call 01765 603583 or email ormargarethammond@riponcathedral.org.uk