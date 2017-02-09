Raworths announces 2017 chosen charity

Harrogate law firm Raworths has announced it will be supporting the Harrogate Carers’ Resource (HCR) as its chosen Charity of the Year in 2017.

The firm chose to support the charity following a staff vote.

Managing partner Zoe Robinson said: “Harrogate Carers’ Resource is a charity close to our hearts due to the support given to one of our employees and it is a privilege to support the charity to enable them to continue to the wonderful work they do in North Yorkshire.”

Whilst Raworths will stream much of its employee fundraising efforts toward the Harrogate-based charity, it will also continue to support other local charities and existing partnerships.

Anne Wells, event and fundraising co-ordinator for Carers’ Resource, said: “We are currently in contact with over 250 Harrogate District young carers and with Raworths’ help we can offer more of one-to-one support at times of crisis, regular breaks at after-school clubs and trips during the school holidays.”