Property pioneer honoured at awards

The founder of one of Yorkshire’s biggest property groups has been honoured at the Yorkshire Property Awards.

Paul Caddick, owner of Wetherby-based Caddick Group, was named Property Personality at the event held at Rudding Park in Harrogate.

Picking up his award in front of the 1,000-strong audience, Mr Caddick said: “The challenge now is to find the property icons of the future and I have no doubt that with the quality of young property personalities in the room tonight, they will emerge.

“There are a great deal of people in the room who have been tremendous help to my-self and my team over the years and I take this opportunity to thank you all for your support.”

Last month, Caddick Group revealed a near five-fold rise in pre-tax profits to £18.8m following strong growth in its property and construction operating businesses.

The business now employs up to 500 staff and has built up a development pipeline of projects worth £2bn.

Paul Caddick, who has previously appreared in the region’s ‘rich list’, worked for West Yorkshire Council and John Laing before branching out to form his own company in 1979. Caddick Group now includes Caddick Construction, Caddick Developments, which is led by Mr Caddick’s son Johnny, Caddick London, and Moda Living.

The Yorkshire Property Awards are organised in partnership with The Yorkshire Post. They marked their 20th anniversary this year and raised more than £230,000 for children’s charity Variety.