Overseas farmers see UK’s best in Masham

A family-owned animal feed business in Masham has been chosen to showcase innovation in the UK’s farming sector to a worldwide audience.

I’Anson hosted a 66-strong group of farming professionals from all over the world as part of a nationwide tour of the UK’s most successful agricultural businesses.

The group, from the USA, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, also visited the town’s famous Black Sheep brewery before heading to I’Anson’s mill.

Managing director Chris I’Anson said it was an honour to be chosen for the tour, adding: “I hope we’ve managed to give our visitors a sense of the combination of tradition and innovation our business prides itself on.”

The group visited ahead of the International Farm Management Association’s annual congress in Edinburgh, which brings farmers together to share best practice.

IFMA secretary and tour organiser Richard Cooksley said: “I’Anson is a shining example of the best of Britain and goes to show what can be achieved by family-run businesses if they consistently deliver a high-quality product.

“The visitors were afforded a real insight into the company and left full of praise for their approach.”