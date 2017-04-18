Nine new jobs created  by new ‘wellness’ spa

A Boston Spa couple have launched what they believe is Harrogate’s first medical and ‘wellness’ spa.

The new two-floor clinic, called Heal, opened its doors after a £45,000 investment and rebrand, creating nine new jobs.

Located in the Montpellier Quarter, it provides podiatry, acupuncture, physical therapies, medical-grade beauty services, osteopathy, ultrasound screening and scanning and a unisex hair salon.

Owners Oliver and Matthew Highland-Edmonds said: “We’ve created a new, clean brand that brings together science-based medical, beauty and now hair treatments all under one roof.”

The new starters include beautician Christy Brown, massage therapist Charlotte Denning, sports massage and acupuncturist Claire Frame, hairdressers Wendy Brough, Cindy Johnson and Kate McMurrough and podiatrist Sally Wilson.

Describing the clinic as a “dream come true”, Oliver added: “For us, it is not just about creating a profit. We want to make an impact in the Harrogate community and are setting up partnerships with local charities and communities to donate our time, expertise and money to support local causes such as homelessness.”