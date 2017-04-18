New Grantley Hall development plans given the go-ahead

Grantley Hall has been given the go-ahead to create a state-of-the-art space for weddings and functions, as part of the Grade II property’s latest renovation phase.

The planning permission from Harrogate Borough Council will also enable the hall to open an independent restaurant, bar, and private lounge, which will all be alongside the Japanese Gardens.

Work is already under way for the restoration and redevelopment of the main house, and plans to open a spa and wellness centre were approved in June last year.

A spokesperson for Grantley Hall, said: “This marks a significant milestone for the project. We’ve been working in partnership with the council and its affiliated parties for more than two years to ensure the development becomes a project that the region can be proud of, attracting an international audience to this beautiful part of the UK.

“The approval from the council and the support of the local community are key for making this project a success and we are committed to continuing our work with all those involved.

“The regeneration of this iconic property is of utmost importance and we hope the investment will be welcomed to deliver a venue unlike anything else that currently exists in Yorkshire.

“We believe that this will add significantly to the overall proposition of the hotel, attracting a wider audience to the surrounding area."

The project is scheduled to be finished next year.