Major award for flood response firm

A Harrogate company has won a major award for its flood response work following the devastating storms in the winter of 2015-16.

Adler & Allan, which specialises in asset protection and environmental services, scooped The Barclays Award for Building Resilient Business at the 2017 Business In The Community (BITC) Responsible Business Awards, held at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Following storms Desmond and Eva, the firm delivered emergency response and clean-up services, installed flood mitigation measures, and set up support centres to provide advice and help residents access government grants.

CEO Mark Calvert, who was also named by HRH Prince of Wales as one of his BITC Ambassadors, said: “We feel honoured to be recognised as the winner of The Barclays Award for Building Resilient Business.

“It’s a great achievement, especially for the worthwhile cause of helping UK communities deal with and prepare for these events – something that is likely to affect more of us as flooding becomes more commonplace.”