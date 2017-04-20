Last few awards tickets up for grabs

With just a week to go until the winners of the Harrogate Advertiser Business Awards are revealed, organisers are expecting a sell-out event next Thursday.

The awards, which identify and celebrate some of the best businesses in the district and surrounding areas, were launched way back in December, and will culminate in seven days’ time in a glittering black-tie awards ceremony which has become one of the highlights of the region’s business calendar.

Jean MacQuarrie, editor of the Harrogate Advertiser Series, said: “There’s not long to go now and the tension is palpable. I don’t think there’ll be a single finalist who won’t be feeling a few butterflies by now.

“It’s always a very special evening, but this year we’re holding it for the first time ever at the Royal Hall in Harrogate, so I think it may turn out to be the best yet. I can’t wait to find out.”

The evening includes a pre-event drinks reception sponsored by CNG Ltd, a three-course meal with Harrogate Borough Council as table sponsor, entertainment, the awards ceremony itself, and dancing until late.

This year, the Lord Lieutenant of North Yorkshire, Barry Dodd CBE, will be the principal guest at the awards, which are sponsored by estate agent Verity Frearson.

Other guests include the Mayor and Mayoress of Harrogate, Coun Nick Brown and his wife Linda.

l The last few tickets for the Business Awards ceremony cost £69 + VAT. Contact Karen Cross at karen.cross@jpress.co.uk or call 0113 2388201.