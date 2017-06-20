Jobs on the horizon as K’boro firm invests £800k in new tech

A Knaresborough employer has invested £800,000 in aerial scanning technology to support ambitious growth plans.

NM Group, a provider of remote sensing and asset management services to major electricity network organisations around the world, has purchased new equipment which uses special sensors and is attached to aircraft to enable scanning of large areas of topography for use by electricity network companies.

It was part-funded through a £66,000 grant from the Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) for the Leeds City Region, which includes the Harrogate District.

“This investment has strengthened the business to the extent that we’re now able to create 20 new jobs at our Knaresborough headquarters,” said David Langworth, chairman of NM Group.

“We already have offices in the USA, Canada, Australia and Oman and we believe we will be able to strengthen these markets as well as look at new export opportunities in other countries. We’re proud of our diverse and international workforce and we do not see that changing in a post-Brexit world.”

At NM Group’s Knaresborough office, 70 people are employed from all over the world including Eastern Europe, Africa and India, to service the company’s operations overseas. The business also runs an successful apprenticeship programme focusing on skills in IT and geospatial sciences.

Mr Langworth added: “As a growing international business benefiting the regional economy with our headquarters in the Leeds City Region, it has been great to receive the LEP’s grant and we are appreciative of the help we have received from Harrogate’s SME growth manager, Alistair For-bes, throughout this process.”

Councillor Graham Swift, Harrogate Borough Council cabinet member for Resources, Enterprise and Economic Development, said NM Group was a great example of a local company making a positive contribution on a global stage.

He added: “The investment in this new technology and the subsequent creation of jobs represents significant growth in a priority sector company in North Yorkshire.”