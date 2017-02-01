Jobs created by £1.7m Thorp Arch scheme

Harrogate-based developer Marrtree Investments has been given planning consent to build 19,000 sq ft of business units at the Thorp Arch Trading Estate near Wetherby.

Construction of the £1.7m scheme, which will be known as Marrtree Business Park @ Thorp Arch Trading Estate, will get underway in spring this year and is due for completion by December.

The development is expected to create 50 new jobs.

Comprising two buildings housing seven separate units ranging from 2,000 sq ft to 4,000 sq ft, the scheme follows on from the success of Marrtree’s 20,000 sq ft development at St James’ Business Park, Knaresborough.

Marrtree director William Marshall said: “Because it’s so easy to get to, and the units will be deliberately designed to offer maximum flexibility, it will mean the accommodation is well suited to a range of different types of business, from traditional manufacturing companies through to logistics firms, and a wide variety of occupiers in between – much as we saw with our successful Knaresborough scheme.”

Founded by Frank Marshall in Bradford in the 1940s, Marrtree is now run by his grandsons, brothers William and George Marshall, and has interests in commercial and residential property, quarrying and forestry.