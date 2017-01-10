Is January really the most popular time of year for divorce?

ADVERTISING FEATURE

Unless you have managed to avoid the news entirely since the start of the year, you will have no doubt been exposed to the media’s coverage of the expected hike in divorce rate after families have spent the festive period together.

This is a topic that appears annually each January but what is the reality? Do people really queue up at family law firms across the country as some newspapers and even lawyers would have you believe?

It is certainly not the experience of my colleagues that there is a sudden rush of new clients at the start of the year.

This is not to say that the Christmas period isn’t a testing time for families, or that people do not make decisions to separate in the New Year. However, it often takes people some time to visit a family solicitor after making such a decision. There are financial, practical and sometimes emotional reasons for this. In particular, January is often a financially difficult month for many families.

Having carefully researched the topic on the internet, I found a lack of independent evidence to support the claim that divorce rates rise in January.

This then raises the question, why do the media and some family lawyers still make the assertion that divorce rates will rise in January?

It may well be that in certain areas of the country, there are different trends. Alternatively, the cynical amongst us may say that it is an attempt by lawyers to generate business. For example, if starting divorce proceedings is seen as a popular step to take in January, then it may encourage others to follow.

