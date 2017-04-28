Harrogate fried chicken fans let down by fake KFC re-opening announcement

Fried chicken lovers have been left disappointed after a fake Facebook page for KFC Harrogate falsely claimed the fast-food outlet was re-opening this week.

KFC on Starbeck High Street has been closed since January this year when the building was badly damaged in an accidental fire.

But fans were delighted when an account on Facebook claimed the 'official re-opening' of the Harrogate branch would take place last Wednesday, April 26.

Sceptics had said they were unsure it was legitimate and their fears have been confirmed by the business who said it was 'early days' to say whether the restaurant will definitely return.

A KFC spokesperson said: "We'd love to open a restaurant in Starbeck for our fans to enjoy. It's early days at the moment, but we are on the lookout for a suitable location and hope to have some good news soon."