Harrogate firm marks  65 years in business

A major Harrogate employer is celebrating 65 years in business this week.

Belzona Polymerics Ltd, whose composite materials and industrial coatings have been used to protect the Empire State Building, the United Nations Building and Cambridge University, was founded in Elland in 1952 but moved to Harrogate five years later.

It now employs more than 150 staff and is currently constructing a new state-of-the-art training facility and warehouse. The £5m building broke ground at the beginning of January and is expected to be completed by the end of 2017.

Laura Smith, head of corporate development, said 2017 was an important year for the company.

She said: “Despite being a global company, we remain focused on how important our local community in and around the local Harrogate area is, and as a result, we will be working even harder to raise money for our local charities and putting more hours into our 1 per cent volunteering scheme. We look forward to many more years of success to come!”