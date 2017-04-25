Harrogate firm helps discover diamonds

A family-run Harrogate business has just dispatched its largest order ever: nearly three miles of hoses to a diamond mine in Africa.

The hoses, from Hoseshop Ltd based in Follifoot, are being shipped 4,600 miles to the Somiluana mine in Angola, where they will be used to pump water away from the mining area and into natural watercourses.

Mick Shakespeare, owner and managing director of Hoseshop, said he was delighted to win the £137,000 contract: “This was a fantastic contract for Hoseshop to win and is the largest order we have had.

“Our customer was very impressed by our service and flexibility to accommodate his packing requirements.”

Hoseshop was in competition with a South African firm but clinched the deal due to the quality of the hoses he supplies.

The client has already sent further inquiries and Mr Shakespeare is now hoping to continue to expand his product range and make inroads into the USA market.