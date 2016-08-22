Harrogate Fine Wine Company set to expand into Montpellier Quarter

One of Harrogate’s long-established Independent companies is set to expand by moving to a new premises in the Montpellier Quarter.

Harrogate Fine Wine Company has been based at the Corn Exchange Cellars for more than 30 years but have decided to expand into a vacant premises in the Montpellier Quarter.

Owner of the company Andy Langshaw said he hoped the move would be completed by the end of August and said he was excited for the shop to be in the historic quarter.

He said: “We always keep an eye out for different properties for possible relocation and when we found out this one was available we thought it would be perfect for our business.

“It’s a big move but as soon as walked into the property I knew it was the right one for what we wanted to do. We are very excited about it.

“I think the strength of our business has always been the quality of our wine and the service within it.

“You only have to sit outside of the shop with the builders there and it just feels right The difference will be incredible.

Mr Langshaw said the new premises will have two floors to offer an expanded tasting sessions for customers as well as other possibilities.

Despite the influx of a number of chain restaurants recently, Mr Langshaw said the Montpellier Quarter retained aspirit of independence.

He said: “Even though it’s already a high quality area, the Montpellier Quarter is getting stronger and stronger.

"We’re only moving 50 yards but I wouldn’t be surprised to see other businesses migrating into that area.”