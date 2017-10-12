Girls urged to opt for motor trade career

Vantage Motor Group has teamed up with King James’s School in Knaresborough to encourage more young women to consider a career in the automotive sector.

As part of the Speakers for Schools project, Mark Robinson, founder and managing director of Knaresborough-based Vantage, spoke to almost 250 year-12 and 13 King James’s students to inspire them to aim high.

Mr Robinson also launched a job shadowing opportunity for two of the female students, aged 16-17, during the October half-term holiday.

He said: “We’ve had some great interest so far with some strong applications already submitted and we’re looking forward to welcoming two students in October who will gain valuable experience across areas of the business including operations, finance and marketing.”

Speakers for Schools is a charity founded by ITV’s Robert Peston in 2011 and aims to help secondary schools inspire students by providing access to expertise and professional career advice from industry leaders.

Vantage owns 25 car dealerships through the North and the Midlands.