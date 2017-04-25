Fast-growing digital agency takes on six to help meet demand

An award-winning digital marketing agency in Harrogate has cemented a year of growth with the unveiling of a studio expansion and six new faces to meet client demand.

Extreme Creations increased its space at Windsor House by almost a third, to over 3,500 square feet.

New facilities include a revamped break space, a ‘living room’ for quiet working and a music and movie-themed room which reflects the team’s diverse tastes.

The re-fit was funded in part by a grant through working with the Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership (LEP) business growth service and support from Harrogate-based growth manager Alistair Forbes.

Of the six new appointees, Amir Kerroumi, Shaun Molloy, Josh Freeman, Andy Farmer and Ben Convey will work across back- and front-end web development projects, while James Weller joins as campaign manager for the national MKM Building Supplies account.

Managing director Antony Prince, who founded the agency in 2002, said: “It’s been a whirlwind few months for Extreme.

“The investment in the new office space was designed to help futureproof our offering here, allowing us space to grow, but importantly, to give the team the very best possible environment in which to do their excellent work.

“By involving the team in every aspect of the design and decor, we have created a space which feels uniquely us and provides a range of spaces that are both practical and inspirational.

“Feedback from the team, clients and visitors has been overwhelmingly positive.”

Extreme works nationally on a diverse mix of clients and brands, with increasing interest from the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector.

Its work for Nisa Retail received two nominations in The Drum’s national marketing awards.

Closer to home, the business has also just completed a redesign of Harrogate International Centre’s website.

With more new business in the pipeline, the company intends to take on more employees over the next three months.