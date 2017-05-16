Dealership loans eco car to Harlow Carr

Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) staff at Harlow Carr in Harrogate can now drive the green agenda in style, thanks to the generosity of a local car dealership.

Vantage Toyota in Knaresborough, which is part of Harrogate-based Vantage Motor Group, has loaned an environmentally-friendly hybrid car to the RHS garden for 12 months to help reduce its carbon footprint.

The initiative is part of a scheme to educate people about how hybrids can reduce emissions and fuel costs.

The car, which will be used by over 100 RHS staff members, uses an electric and petrol engine which stores and recycles energy usually lost during braking or coasting, making it cheap to run.

RHS Harlow Carr curator Paul Cook said he was “thrilled” at the loan.

“Driving and cars are a huge part of daily life but the Auris Hybrid will allow us to demonstrate first-hand how hybrids work and the positive impact they can have on the environment,” he said.