Children fly from LBA to look for Santa

The district’s local airport, Leeds Bradford, has marked the festive season by taking to the skies with scores of local children to look for Father Christmas.

Following a party in the Yorkshire Premier Lounge, the ‘Search for Santa’ flight with Monarch Airlines took 150 children – who are supported by 10 charities and organisations – their carers and parents over Yorkshire to the coast and back.

Once back at the airport, where staff were dressed in festive costumes, gifts were handed out to all the children, who then had their photos taken with the big man himself.

LBA public affairs manager Kayley Worsley said the day had been a “tremendous success”.

“We’re really pleased to have once again hosted this lovely day with Monarch to help create special memories for children and their families facing incredibly tough times.

“It has been such a fun day and we hope that everyone has really enjoyed their Search for Santa flight. The children and their families are incredibly courageous and it’s such a pleasure to welcome them all to LBA.”

Pauline Prow, chair of the Monarch Foundation, said: “We are delighted to be working with Leeds Bradford Airport again this year on the Search for Santa flight that helps make Christmas extra special for remarkable children and their families.

“Our teams on the ground and in the air have loved making it a day to remember for everyone including those families from our Monarch Foundation charities – Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity, Macmillan Cancer Support and Blind Veterans UK.”

The charities and organisations taking part were: NHS Leeds Teaching Hospitals Foundation Trust, Martin House Children’s Hospice, Multiflight and guests from Children’s Heart Surgery Fund and Yorkshire Country Cricket Club, Reuben’s Retreat, One In A Million, Cancer Research UK, Bradford City FC and invited guests from Bradford Teaching Hospitals, Great Ormand Street Hospital Children’s Charity, Blind Veterans UK, and Macmillian Cancer Support.