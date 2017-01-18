Celebrations postponed with 'strong risk' that Tadcaster bridge opening will be delayed

Committee members for the Tadcaster bridge opening have delayed the celebrations until mid-February as it was suggested that work on the structure could overrun by two days.

North Yorkshire County Council issued a warning last week that the poor weather conditions could delay work on the flood damaged bridge, which partially collapsed over a year ago.

The 18th century grade II listed structure was scheduled to re-open on January 27, but now councillors have explained there is a strong risk that it could be a few days late.

NYCC's Executive Member for Highways, Councillor Don Mackenzie said: "The current position at the moment is that we are still aiming to complete the job on January 27 but there still remains a risk that we will not.

"There is a fairly strong risk that it could run over by one or two days.

In light of the news the Tadcaster Bridge Opening Celebratory Committee has changed the date of the festivities from January 29 to February 19.

Coun Mackenzie said: "I am pleased they have postponed the ceremony and celebrations of the opening of the bridge, they have delayed that until well into February which I think was a very good thing to do.

"We have been working on this now for 13 months and it was better to give us a couple weeks of leeway rather than two days of leeway.

"I'm full of admiration and gratitude for the people of Tadcaster, they have had their community divided in two for 13 months but they have been understanding and patient and I'm asking them to be patients for another couple of days.

"At the end I can promise them they will have a bridge that is far better than they have had before and it will be worth waiting for."