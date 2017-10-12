Calls for urgent action to stop falling numbers of traders at Ripon and Knaresborough's markets

Community leaders have called for action to rejuvenate Ripon and Knaresborough’s weekly markets, reacting to the latest figures which show a decline in the number of traders

Earlier this year Harrogate Borough Council commissioned a report to identify the biggest issues and challenges faced by markets across the district, and ahead of the recommendations from the report being discussed at a Cabinet meeting on November 15, reporter Finola Fitzpatrick speaks to representatives from the Ripon and Knaresborough chambers of trade and local councillors, to explore what more can be done to protect our important historic markets.