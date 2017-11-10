Beaucare planning for growth after MBO

One of the UK’s largest independent providers of care home supplies is planning to expand after completing a management buyout (MBO).

The MBO of Harrogate-based Beaucare Medical was supported by £3m in Growth Capital funding from Santander Corporate & Commercial.

The MBO team includes Heather Mawrey, newly appointed as managing director after 11 years with the firm, and new commercial finance director Joseph Storr.

Founder Jonathan Brown, who will continue to play an active role in the business as chairman, said he was “delighted” to hand over the reins.

“The senior management team have worked for Beaucare for many years and it gives me immense pleasure to recognise the commitment and hard work they have invested into making Beaucare the industry leader it is today,” he said.

Mr Brown started Beaucare Medical in 1992, selling products door-to-door and using his garage as a warehouse. It has since become one of the preeminent healthcare and hygiene suppliers to care homes, and has seen double-digit growth over the past two years.

It is now looking to recruit 12 more engineers, increase its fleet size, and build a second site in the Midlands.

Ms Mawrey said: “It’s fantastic to have this opportunity to take the company onto its next stage. Plans for expansion of our distribution network are key as we uphold our high level of customer service.

“Our product support and servicing division continues to grow, and maintaining our long-standing relationships with customers will continue to be vitally important to us.”