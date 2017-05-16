Award joy at double whammy for YEC

The district’s newest major construction projects has scooped two major awards after being named the “most modern, inspiring and dynamic event space in the region”.

The Yorkshire Agricultural Society’s Yorkshire Event Centre (YEC) was named Project of the Year and won the commercial property award at the 2017 RICS Awards in Leeds.

Heather Parry, managing director of YEC, said: “This is really putting us on the map for being a top-quality, dynamic space to suit a vast array of events, while raising money for the Yorkshire Agricultural Society’s vital work.”

Delivered by P+HS Architects, Clugston Construction and DKP Consulting Ltd, the YEC – located on the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate – was delivered on time and budget, using only local materials and workmanship. It incorporates many sustainable features and is the biggest event space in Yorkshire and the North East.

Rob Hindle FRICS, RICS Awards chairman and director of White Hindle & Partners Ltd, said: “The Yorkshire Event Centre is a world-class, sustainable development with exemplary educational and event facilities.

“It goes without saying that the YEC is a significantly valuable community asset which will boost tourism and visitor numbers to Harrogate. The team behind it should be incredibly proud as they have shown just what is achievable with vision and an innovative approach to collaboration.”

The YEC will compete against other regional winners at the national 2017 RICS Awards Grand Final on November 2, 2017 in London.