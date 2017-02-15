Award entries urged as deadline looms

Business across the region now have less than four weeks to enter the Harrogate Advertiser Business Awards.

The deadline for entries will fall at noon on Monday, March 13.

Jean MacQuarrie, editor of the Harrogate Advertiser series, said: “The last month of the entry phase tends to go by quickly and can take would-be entrants by surprise.

“The black-tie awards ceremony on Thursday, April 27 will be held at the Royal Hall for the first time ever, so it’s sure to feel very special. I’d urge businesses to enter now rather than leaving too late.”

The awards’ main sponsor is Harrogate and Pateley Bridge estate agent Verity Frearson.

Individual category sponsors include Harrogate Borough Council, CNG Ltd, the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, Rudding Park Hotel Spa and Golf, Berwins Solicitors, Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce, Si Recruitment, McCormicks Solicitors, Extreme Communications and Cicada Communications.

There are 10 categories and businesses may enter as many categories as they like:

• Best Rural Business

• Tourism Award

• Family-Run Business of the Year

• Employer of the Year

• Best Small Company (1 to 10 employees)

• Best Medium Company (11 to 50 employees)

• Best Large Company (over 50 employees)

• Best Company Website

• Business Personality of the Year

• Lifetime Achievement

To enter, just go to www.harrogatebusinessawards.co.uk