Agency hires two as prelude to growth

Harrogate digital agency Impression has expanded its team with the addition of two new team members to support its growth plans in 2017.

Michael Dilloway joins the brand strategy and digital design firm as a senior developer, having previously worked with the likes of Black Sheep brewery at Masham and independent supermarket network NISA.

Aimee Cutino has been appointed digital account manager, having previously worked with Finn PR in Leeds, working on campaigns for Morphy Richards and GHD.

Director Charlie Hartley, who founded Impression in 2009, said: “With the continued success of the agency, it was the right time to bolster the team and invest in serious talent. Michael’s experience and Aimee’s talent across digital strategy reflects the investment in putting the right skills in place as one of the region’s most exciting digital agencies.”

“These latest appointments enable us to move into 2017 full of confidence to achieve the agency’s ambitious growth plans.”

“We expect to be making further additions in the New Year.”