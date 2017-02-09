Acquisition provides rapid growth boost

Wetherby-based interior design firm Furnish & Fettle is continuing its rapid growth by acquiring James Brindley of Harrogate’s interior design division.

The acquisition involves the transfer of James Brindley’s interior design team, as well as its extensive library of designer fabrics and wallpaper books, to Furnish & Fettle, which will also launch a new showroom in Harrogate soon.

The Furnish & Fettle name only came into being in June 2016, when owners Glyn and Eleanor Goddard took over the Wetherby branch of James Brindley.

Mr Goddard said: “We firmly believe that by bringing together the two teams and instilling the Furnish & Fettle ethos and values into our new Harrogate branch, we will cement our position as one of Yorkshire’s leading interior design services.”

The current James Brindley brand and shop in Harrogate, which was established in 1936, will continue under the ownership of Jane Bullock, but refocus its efforts solely on retail. The shop will remain in its current location.

The site of Furnish & Fettle’s new Harrogate showroom is yet to be confirmed.