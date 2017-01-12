Accountancy firms join forces in merger

A Harrogate accountancy firm has completed two mergers as it pushes ahead with plans to expand the business.

DSC Chartered Accountants now has a presence in Leeds following its merger with city centre firm Michael Dack & Company. David Fisher and Alistair Wilkinson, previously of accountancy firm Fisher Wilkinson, have also joined the team and will be based at DSC’s Harrogate office.

John Campbell, managing director of DSC, said the mergers would bring in new opportunities whilst expanding the DSC brand regionally.

“Both Michael Dack & Company and Fisher Wilkinson are firms that share our culture and ethos of proactive client management and outstanding customer care and this expansion will enable us to broaden our services,” he said. “The mergers mean we can now offer our clients a base in Leeds as well as Harrogate and there will be significant benefits for our own longstanding clients and those who have come to us as a result of these latest developments.”

Mr Dack said: “I am delighted that our clients now have access to a broader range of services following our new links with DSC .”

and will benefit from having access to a larger team with a wide range of experience.”